Amateur radio ‘field day’ June 22-23 demonstrates science, skill, service

A participant in an amateur radio field day demonstrates how to use a ham radio. (File photo)

Members of the Queen Creek Emergency Communications Group and Queen Creek Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise June 22-23 at the Mogollon Rim.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during field day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend, according to a release.

“For over 100 years, amateur radio — sometimes called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet,” according to the release.

“Field day demonstrates ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent communications network. Over 35,000 people from thousands of locations participated in field day in 2018,” the release states.

“It’s easy for anyone to pick up a computer or smart phone, connect to the Internet and communicate, with no knowledge of how the devices function or connect to each other,” David Isgur, communications manager for the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio, said in the release.

“But if there’s an interruption of service or you’re out of range of a cell tower, you have no way to communicate. Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with tablets or smart phones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of amateur radio during a communications outage,” he said.

“Hams can literally throw a wire in a tree for an antenna, connect it to a battery-powered transmitter and communicate halfway around the world,” Mr. Isgur said in the release.

“Hams do this by using a layer of Earth’s atmosphere as a sort of mirror for radio waves. In today’s electronic do-it-yourself environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines. In addition, amateur radio is a huge asset to any community during disasters if the standard communication infrastructure goes down.”

Anyone may become a licensed amateur radio operator. There are over 725,000 licensed hams in the U.S., as young as 9 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as Queen Creek Amateur Radio Club, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. For more information about field day, call480-389-1HAM; go to queencreekarc.org or go to arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio/.

