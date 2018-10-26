America Recycles Day event Nov. 10 in Queen Creek

A free recycling drop-off event is being offered 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 in partnership with Right Away Disposal for residents who receive town trash and recycling services.

The America Recycles Day event will be held at the town’s Field Operations Facility, 19715 S. 220th St. It is on 220th Street, north of Queen Creek Road.

Participants must bring a current electronic or hard copy of their Town of Queen Creek utility bill, according to a release.

Queen Creek residents are invited to drop-off a variety of materials at the free recycling event. The following items will be accepted:

Electronics: computers and computer keyboards, monitors, hard drives, power cords, televisions, VCRs, etc.

Metals: steel, copper, aluminum.

Appliances: refrigerators, dishwashers, stoves, washers and dryers.

Paper shredding: up to five boxes per vehicle – items from commercial businesses will not be accepted.

Paint: latex or water-based in original containers (containers cannot exceed five gallons).

Standard recyclable items, like aluminum cans, plastic water bottles, glass jars, etc., can be taken to the Queen Creek Recycle Center on Ellsworth Road, just north of Crewse Lane.

Household hazardous waste items will not be accepted at the Nov. 10 event. The town partners with the Town of Gilbert to offer free HHW vouchers to Town of Queen Creek residents. Items such as oil, chemicals and rechargeable batteries should never be placed in curbside trash or recycling bins. Vouchers can be requested online and other disposal resources can be found on the Town’s website.

For more information about recycling services through the town, visit QueenCreek.org/Recycling. To stay updated on news and events follow the town at Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

