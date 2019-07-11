Annexations totaling 4,186 acres before Town Council July 17

Town Council meetings are held in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. (File photo)

Three annexations — 10, 40 and 4,136 acres — are to be discussed at the July 17 Queen Creek Town Council meeting.

The smallest is to be voted on in a consent agenda and the latter two are subjects of public hearings, with no council decisions. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., with public hearings held after 7 p.m., in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

State Trust land

Brett Burningham

The largest of the three is for the proposed annexation of Arizona State Trust land generally bounded by Germann Road to the south, approximately 745 feet east of Meridian Road to the west, approximately 2,920 feet north of Pecos Road to the north, and the Central Arizona Project canal to the east, Brett Burningham, the town’s planning administrator, said in a memo to the council.

In June of last year the state land commissioner presented the proposed annexation to the State Selection Board, which considered and approved the town’s annexation of the property.

In April of this year the Queen Creek Council approved a pre-annexation development agreement with the Arizona State Land Department to facilitate annexation and development of 4,136 acres of State Trust land located within and adjacent to the town’s planning area adjacent to the State Route 24 extension, Mr. Burningham said.

“With the exception of approximately 595 acres at the southeast corner of the annexation area, the State Trust land is within the town’s planning area,” Mr. Burningham said in the memo.

“The planning area identifies property outside of the town boundaries that may be located within the town in future years. The town, however, is not restricted from annexing properties outside of the town’s planning area provided the annexation meets the state’s statutory requirements,” he said.

There is no set date for the Town Council to adopt an ordinance on the annexation, but it would be done after annexation petitions are circulated and filed, according to a town timeline.

Ellsworth and Riggs

The 40-acre annexation is for Maricopa County parcels that are actively farmed and are generally at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Riggs roads, Mr. Burningham and Senior Planner Sarah Clark said in a memo to the council.

“In 2016, the land owners within the proposed annexation area submitted an annexation application to the town; however, the annexation process was never completed,” they said in the memo.

“Late last year the land owner and applicant contacted town staff to resume the annexation and rezone applications, proposing only to rezone approximately 19 of the approximate 40 acres of the site to C-2 General Commercial and rezone the remaining 21 acres at a later date,” they said.

After annexation petitions are circulated and filed, the Town Council could adopt an ordinance at the Sept. 18 meeting, according to a town timeline.

Rittenhouse and Sossaman

The smallest of the three annexations is for one vacant parcel of approximately 10 acres and located approximately 657 feet east of the southeast corner of Rittenhouse and Sossaman roads. A public hearing was held on June 5 by the Town Council to receive public comments on the proposed annexation application and no comments were received, Mr. Burningham and Principal Planner Christine Sheehy said in a memo to the council.

“The subject site is part of a Maricopa County island that is within the town’s planning area. From 2001 through 2016 the town annexed the adjacent properties to the north, east and south,” they said in the memo.

“The subject site is vacant land as are the properties to the east and to the north across Rittenhouse Road. The Rittenhouse Ranch subdivision is located to the south of the property. To the west of the subject site there are residential homes that are in unincorporated Maricopa County,” they said.

Editor Richard Dyer can be contacted via e-mail at rdyer@newszap.com or at twitter.com/rhdyer or facebook.com/RichardDyerJournalist