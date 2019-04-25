Arizona Corporation Commission updated on Johnson Utilities, Queen Creek interconnection agreement

The Arizona Corporation Commission on April 23 discussed and voted on various water, electric, railroad and securities agenda items and received an update from EPCOR Water Arizona Inc., the interim manager of Johnson Utilities LLC in San Tan Valley.

“Representatives from EPCOR provided details on its finance, human resources and operations efforts to restore reliable water and wastewater service to customers in the south east Valley,” according to a release.

One of the main discussion points centered around an interconnection agreement proposed by the Town of Queen Creek.

“The agreement was suggested as a way to provide more water for the Johnson Utilities system where it has encountered water pressure issues in the past. During Tuesday’s meeting, EPCOR stated it believes it has and will have enough water for current customers over the summer,” the release states.

All documents related to this agenda item can be found in the Arizona Corporation Commission’s online docket at edocket.azcc.gov and entering docket number WS-02987A-18-0050.

