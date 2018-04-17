Arizona Department of Education names Wendy Davy as chief accountability officer

Wendy Davy is named as the Arizona Department of Education’s new chief accountability officer.
“I am excited to work with Wendy on the continuing support of our state’s accountability system,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas said in a prepared statement. “The top priority of Arizona’s Accountability system is to evaluate and inform the academic performance of public schools, which Wendy has excellent insight into from her prior experience in research, evaluation and analysis. She will be instrumental in leading the accountability and data research teams, as well as an invaluable asset in fostering ongoing collaboration with education leaders and stakeholders from around our great state.”
With 19 years experience in K-12 education, Ms. Davy spent the last 16 years with the Peoria Unified School District, recently serving as director of research, assessment and planning.
While volunteering on the Accountability Advisory Group for several years, she developed experience in modeling data with technical business rules, according to a press release.
Before working in education, Ms. Davy held positions in the corporate world, providing sales and consulting to Fortune 500 companies. She is married to Leonard with whom she has three adult children, Kent, Amanda and Emily, plus Katie, their daughter-in-law.
She was raised on a small Colorado farm before moving to Arizona and is said to proudly own a 13-year-old Miniature Schnauzer named Sam, the release stated, adding that she enjoys hiking and camping in her free time.
