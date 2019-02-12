Arizona Department of Gaming welcomes new director

Ted Vogt will lead the Arizona Department of Gaming as its director, succeeding James Ashley.

Mr. Vogt will head ADG in overseeing tribal gaming, pari-mutuel racing and wagering, boxing and mixed martial arts and the Division of Problem Gambling.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Arizona Department of Gaming,” stated Mr. Vogt.

“Tribal contributions are continuing to increase in line with Arizona’s healthy economy, Arizona is expanding live racing for the first time in nearly a decade, and we are positioned for another strong year of boxing and mixed martial arts events.”

The new director has a background in state government, having served one term in the Arizona House of Representatives, as Gov. Doug Ducey’s first chief of operations, director of Veterans Services and executive director of the Arizona Corporation Commission.

Most recently, Mr. Vogt provided leadership at a time of transition within State Parks and Trails as the interim director.

A former captain in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Vogt earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Arizona.

