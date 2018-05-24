Arizona Department of Revenue launches new website

The Arizona Department of Revenue has launched a new improved website.

The launch of www.azdor.gov is part of the agency’s initiative to serve taxpayers through enhanced customer service, continuous improvement and innovation, according to a release.

“The new website offers a more aesthetically pleasing and modern platform with user-friendly search functionality,” Ed Greenberg, of the department of revenue communications, said in a release.

“Where our old website highlighted information by agency division, the new website offers information according to tax type: individual or business,” he said.

“Whether taxpayers use a desktop computer, smart phone or tablet to download forms or check the status of a refund, our new website is designed to function at the speed of business,” Mr. Greenberg said in the release.

