Arizona Department of Revenue launches new website

May 24th, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Arizona Department of Revenue has launched a new improved website.

An example of the new website. (Submitted photo)

The launch of www.azdor.gov is part of the agency’s initiative to serve taxpayers through enhanced customer service, continuous improvement and innovation, according to a release.

“The new website offers a more aesthetically pleasing and modern platform with user-friendly search functionality,” Ed Greenberg, of the department of revenue communications, said in a release.

“Where our old website highlighted information by agency division, the new website offers information according to tax type: individual or business,” he said.

“Whether taxpayers use a desktop computer, smart phone or tablet to download forms or check the status of a refund, our new website is designed to function at the speed of business,” Mr. Greenberg said in the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie