Arizona drops in ‘healthy state’ ranking for seniors

Arizona is becoming less healthy for seniors, with rising suicides, increasingly unreliable access to food and dropping home-health care, the United Health Foundation reported.

The state fell to No. 31 in the country from No. 18 five years ago, according to the Foundation’s America’s Health Rankings Senior Report 2018, which ranked all 50 states on 34 measures of heath, including measures of behavior, community and environment, policy, clinical care and health outcomes. Arizona was ranked No. 23 in 2017.

“Arizona has the most dramatic drop in ranking,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall with the foundation. “What we’ve seen over the past years is food insecurity increased in Arizona 39 percent over five years. Adults over 60 moved from 12. 8 percent to 17.8 percent.

“While adults over 60 are worried about not having access to food, we are also seeing at the same time a low enrollment in the federal SNAP program.”

Ms. Randall said seniors that qualified for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are not enrolling in Arizona, compared with other states — the report does not explain why.

That is something for state public health officials to look into, she added. Nationally, food insecurity dropped 7 percent in the past year.

Arizona also was higher than the nation with senior deaths from suicides.

Arizona saw a 15 percent increase from 21.2 to 24.4 deaths per 100,000 adults aged 65-plus since 2014 while nationally there was a 12 percent increase to 16.6 deaths per 100,000 people aged 65 and older, the report stated. The five states that saw the largest suicide rate increases among seniors since 2014 are Wyoming, New Mexico, Utah, West Virgina and Oklahoma.

“Some states have seen a dramatic increase in the suicide rate over the last four years,” Ms. Randall said. “We do know there is a strong correlation with suicide and mental health, depression and medical conditions, the more medical problems you have the more likely it puts you at risk for suicide and men over 85 when they attempt suicide, they are much more successful.”

Mental health distress in Arizona also was higher than the national figure.

“We are also seeing a greater rate of frequent mental distress,” the doctor said. “The percentage of adults 65 and older reporting frequent mental distress is 8.4 percent in Arizona, which is higher than the national percentage of 7.3 percent.”

Frequent mental distress is described as 14 or more days of self-reported poor mental health in the past month. Older adults with this are more likely to engage in behaviors that contribute to poor health such as smoking, physical inactivity and poor diet, according to the report. And, limited activity due to physical, mental or emotional problems, as well as avoiding medical care because of cost are associated with frequent mental distress among older adults, the report added.

Ms. Randall noted suicides tend to drop when volunteerism goes up because people stay engaged with others, which is a positive impact to mental health.

“Another one that really jumped off the page for me was only 53 percent of adults 65 and older got their flu shot this past season,” she said for Arizona. “That’s very important because we know influenza particularly in seniors results in higher hospitalizations and deaths. That would be an area to put more focus on, flu shots. We realize (the vaccine) is not a perfect match each year but it’s important for protection.”

But Arizona also saw some positives such as having a high percentage of hospice care use, ranked No. 1, low Medicare hospital deaths, ranked No. 2, low number of falls, No. 12 and a high percentage of four- and five-star nursing home beds, No. 10 according to the report.

The report’s goal is to help seniors, family caregivers and advocates a better understanding of specific health concerns in their own communities so they can address them together.

This year’s report included a new measure comprising of six factors to identify older adults who are at higher risk of social isolation, which has a strong link to increased deaths, poor health and greater use of health care resources. The six risk factors are divorce, separated or widowed, never married, poverty, disability, difficulty living independently and living alone. The report found seniors in states that ranked healthier have a lower risk of social isolation than seniors living in states that face greater health challenges.

Of concern to all seniors, in Arizona in particular, she added, are trends in individual behaviors such as smoking, obesity, physical activity and flu shot.

All of which, Ms. Randall said, seniors can act on.

“The important thing is to make a personal commitment to take action,” she said. “If you are someone who smokes to stop smoking, if you need to take a walk, be physically active and if they are all doing that every day, the next day be more involved in the community or reach out to a senior who is more socially isolated.”

