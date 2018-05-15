Arizona Highways offers new guidebook

Northern Arizona is the focus of a new travel book produced by Arizona Highways magazine.
Arizona Guidebook, Part One, now available in bookstores and at ArizonaHighways.com, offers tips on places to eat, sleep, hike, drive and take photographs across the region.
The 160-page soft-cover book features detailed travel information about Flagstaff, Sedona, Williams, Prescott, Jerome, the Grand Canyon, Monument Valley and the Navajo Nation, Lake Powell and Route 66, according to a release. It also contains photographs by Arizona Highways contributors.
The book, the first of two about travel across Arizona, is the latest in Arizona Highways’ collection of guidebooks on subjects, including camping, hiking, scenic drives and photography. The second guidebook in this series will be available in fall 2019.
Arizona Highways, produced by the Arizona Department of Transportation, has subscribers in all 50 states and more than 120 countries. It also publishes a variety of coffee table books and a calendar.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.