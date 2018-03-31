Arizona Legislature supports ‘Ghost Army’ gold medal

The Arizona Legislature has passed a concurrent memorial resolution asking Congress to award a gold medal to the members of the World War II deception unit known as The Ghost Army.
The unit, officially designated 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, used inflatable tanks, sound effects and illusion to fool the Germans in Europe.
“It conducted 21 major battlefield deceptions, starting a few days after D-Day and continuing until the end of the war,” according to a release announcing passage of the resolution. “Their daring operations are estimated to have saved the lives of thousands of American GIs. Their mission remained classified for more than 50 years.”
The resolution was introduced by Arizona Rep. Richard Andrade of Glendale. “It is a great honor to recognize the Ghost Army for the important role they played in defeating Nazi Germany during WWII,” Mr. Andrade stated in the release.
Three Arizonans, Albert Files, Glenn Uhles and Harold Laynor, served in the unit. Today, efforts are underway to award the men and their fellow deceivers official recognition that has been delayed by the requirements of secrecy, according to the release.
Legislation is now pending in the U.S. House of Representatives (HR2170) and U.S. Senate (S1256) to award the unit, and a sister unit that operated in Italy, a Congressional Gold Medal.
The resolution – passed by both the Arizona House and Senate – urges the state’s congressional delegation to support the legislation.
“Because the unit’s activities were kept under wraps for more than 50 years after the war, their remarkable, top-secret, lifesaving mission never received the recognition it deserved,” the release stated. “The Ghost Army Legacy Project is working to make sure that these men and what they accomplished are honored and never, ever forgotten.”
