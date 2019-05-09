Arizona ramps up effort to battle Medicare fraud

Arizona is stepping up the fight against Medicare fraud by raising awareness to its Senior Medicare Patrol project. (Special to the Independent/Public News Service-Pixabay)

Arizona is ramping up efforts to fight Medicare fraud with an awareness and volunteer recruitment campaign that seeks to both educate and recruit retired and semi-retired professionals and other senior volunteers for its statewide Senior Medicare Patrol project.



Arizona’s SMP project is part of a nationwide Administration on Aging initiative that enlists volunteers to combat Medicare fraud by educating and counseling beneficiaries about risks and red flags.



“Seniors have first-hand experience with Medicare and are ideal SMP volunteers to help preserve this benefit for their peers and generations to come,” Christy Abrams, state health insurance assistance program coordinator for the Arizona Department of Economic Security, said in a prepared statement.



“SMP volunteers feel a sense of satisfaction knowing their work promotes greater independence among their peers from an emotional, physical, financial and mental well-being standpoint.”



Roughly 1.2 million Arizona seniors are eligible to receive Medicare benefits, according to a press release. A dense population of Medicare-eligible seniors creates a breeding ground for Medicare fraud and a greater need for SMP volunteers to protect this vulnerable population.



Nationally, it’s estimated Medicare fraud and abuse costs taxpayers more than $60 billion a year, a release claims.



SMP volunteers help crack down on scam artists, doctors, medical equipment suppliers, hospitals, prescription drug companies and others who seek to profit from Medicare by preying on the vulnerable senior population.



Durable medical equipment fraud continues to be a top fraud trend reported and happens when beneficiaries willingly disclose personal information to scam callers who offer them free back or knee braces.



Arizona has 39 SMP volunteers conducting statewide outreach. Many more, however, are needed to keep up with the state’s ever-growing senior population, especially in rural communities and counties, which do not have SMP volunteer representation.



“Older adults who have experienced healthcare fraud may feel uncomfortable and not want to report the crime,” Ms. Abrams said.



“We want to empower Arizonans and educate individuals to know how to ‘protect against Medicare fraud; detect fraud errors and abuse; and finally report suspected fraud errors and abuse.’ In order to do this, we need more volunteers in communities throughout Arizona.”



SMP volunteers receive a 30-hour training that covers the patrol’s mission, Medicare basics, how to recognize Medicare fraud and abuse and what to do about it. After completing the training, they are equipped to share anti-fraud information in their local communities.



SMP volunteers are then matched with opportunities that meet their skills and areas of interest whether it’s conducting outreach through group presentations, exhibiting at community events, answering calls to the SMP help lines or one-on-one counseling.



Protect, Detect, Report is the mantra SMP volunteers teach to help Medicare beneficiaries, family members, caregivers and social service providers proactively protect themselves and others against fraudulent, wasteful and unethical healthcare practices.



SMP volunteers also share skills to prevent fraud and abuse from occurring in the first place, such as treating their Medicare number as they would their credit cards; using a journal to track medical services and healthcare instructions; and reviewing their Medicare benefits statements.



Since the National SMP project was initiated in 1997, more than 27 million people have been reached through community presentations, more than 5 million beneficiaries have been educated, and more than 30,000 volunteers have been active.



The program is attributed with saving taxpayers, Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries $106 million.

