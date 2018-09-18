Arizona State Fire School hosts myriad firefighters from across state

The Arizona State Fire School hosted 784 firefighters from across the state from Wednesday, Sept. 5 to Sunday, Sept. 9.

The purpose of the gathering was for attending firefighters to learn how to most effectively and efficiently battle fires and protect those they serve, according to a press release

Departments in Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Chandler and Phoenix hosted trainings with each providing different training sessions. Students had the opportunity to learn ladder company operations in Chandler; car extractions, emergency vehicle driving and live fire trainings in Mesa; rope rescues in Scottsdale, all while receiving lessons in the classroom to learn fire management techniques, communication skills and much more.

Once they learn the skills and techniques, the firefighters who attend could share that information with the rest of their department back home, a release states.

Funding for the scholarships come from the Arizona Firefighters Fund, Arizona Public Service who has provided $25,000 to the fund for the last four years, the Kemper and Ethel Marley Foundation and the State of Arizona. Many firefighters who attended used these scholarships.

Upwards of 400 scholarships are given each year. This year alone, Buckskin Fire Department out of the Parker area was able to send three firefighters along with their captain to the school.

“Small rural departments just don’t have the resources to take part in trainings like ladder truck operations,” Capt. Chris Chambers of Buckskin Fire Department, who also sits on the Arizona State Fire Training Committee says of the trainings, said in a prepared statement.

“This school provides that opportunity for our rural area firefighters to learn the latest from metro departments who have more access to resources and trainings which has no doubt increased firefighter training around the state and Southwest. Thanks to continued support from companies like APS, Buckskin is able to send two or three firefighters each year. In the end, the community benefits and the safety of our personnel is increased.”

