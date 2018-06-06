Arizona Veterans’ Services Director visits White House for VA bill signing

Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services Director Wanda Wright, attended the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mission Act Signing Ceremony at the White House Wednesday, June 6.

During the ceremony, President Donald Trump signed the Mission Act, officially titled “The John S. McCain III, Daniel K. Akaka and Samuel R. Johnson VA

Maintaining Internal Systems and Strengthening Integrated Outside Networks Act,” into law, according to a press release.

“I’m honored that the White House invited me to the signing of the Mission Act. These are exciting times for not only Arizona veterans, but all veterans and their families,” Ms. Wright said in a prepared statement.

In 2015, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Ms. Wright, a retired Air Force Colonel, to lead ADVS. She oversees three state veteran memorial cemeteries, two state veteran homes, a veteran services division and many other initiatives, a release states.

Earlier this year, Ms. Wright was appointed to the VA’s Advisory Committee on Women Veterans, an expert national panel that advises the VA secretary on issues and programs impacting women veterans.

“In Arizona, we serve over 600,000 veterans, many of them live in rural areas. The MISSION Act will give them easier access to health care, which improves their overall quality of life,” Ms. Wright said.

The bill will expand the eligibility for the VA caregiver program to all catastrophically injured veterans. Previously the program was only available to veterans injured after Sept. 11, 2001.

Now injured veterans and their caregivers will have access to financial, training and mental health services. The VA Mission Act will also allow veterans to access non-VA care if they need services not offered by the VA or if approved by their doctor.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.