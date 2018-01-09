Asphalt trail under construction beneath Ellsworth Road bridge
The town of Queen Creek has closed the Queen Creek Wash bottom Jan. 8-22 at Ellsworth Road to construct the asphalt trail under the Ellsworth Road bridge.
The paved Queen Creek Wash path will remain open and accessible during this time.
For more information, visit the town of Queen Creek website or call 480-358-3000.
