Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported April 16-20 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported April 16-20 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Assault, reported at 9:25 p.m. April 16 in the 37800 block of North Kyle Street.
  • Assault, reported at 8:58 a.m. April 17 in the 29300 block of North Yellow Bee Drive.
  • Assault, reported at 12:01 p.m. April 17 in the 1800 block of East Silversmith Trail.
  • Assault, reported at 1:45 p.m. April 20 in the 1200 block of East Daniella Drive.
  • Assault, reported at 2:52 p.m. April 20 in the 500 block of East Hunt Highway.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

