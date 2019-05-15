Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported April 26-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported April 26-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Assault with other weapon, reported at 2:50 p.m. April 27 in the 39900 block of North Passaro Drive.
  • Assault, reported at 7:54 p.m. April 30 in the 36300 block of North Vidlak Drive.
  • Assault, police, aggravated injury, reported at 12:05 a.m. April 30 at North Golf Club Highway and East Hunt Drive.
  • Assault, reported at 10:47 p.m. April 26 in the 4000 block of East Superior Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

