Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported April 6-10 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported April 6-10 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Incidents investigated by PCSO included:
  • Aggravated assault, reported at 3:13 p.m. April 6 in the 900 block of East Canyon Rock Road.
  • Aggravated assault, resisting/interfering with police, reported at 12:29 p.m. April 6 at West Combs and North Gantzel Road
  • Assault, reported at 11:07 p.m. April 7 in the 2500 block of East Germann Road.
  • Assault, reported at 2:23 p.m. April 8 in the 2500 block of West San Tan Heights Boulevard.
  • Aggravated assault, with police, reported at 4:32 p.m. April 8 in the 31100 block of North Blackfoot Drive.
  • Aggravated assault, with police, reported at 2:34 p.m. April 10 in the 4100 block of East Azurite Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

