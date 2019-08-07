Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported July 16-29 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported July 16-29 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Assault, reported at 2:47 a.m. July 16 in the 3100 block of West Mineral Butte Drive.

Assault, reported at 8:27 p.m. July 16 in the 3500 block of East Longhorn Street.

Assault, reported at 6:24 a.m. July 20 in the 700 block of West Empire Road.

Assault, reported at 4:18 p.m. July 21 in the 28100 block of North Shundeen Circle.

Assault, reported at 8:41 p.m. July 21 in the 1200 block of West Desert Valley Drive.

Assault, reported at 12:32 a.m. July 22 in the 1600 block of East Oak Road.

Assault reported at 2:08 p.m. July 24 in the 100 block of West Dana Drive.

Assault, reported at 2:19 a.m. July 27 in the 2500 block of West Hunt Highway.

Assault, reported at 9:39 p.m. July 27 in the 700 block of East Anastasia Street.

Assault, reported at 12:21 a.m. July 28 in the 1800 block of West Quick Draw Way.

Assault, reported at 9:52 p.m. July 29 in the 2400 block of East Meadow Creek.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.