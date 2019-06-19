Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 5-11 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported June 5-11 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Assault, reported at 4:58 p.m. June 5 in the 13000 block of East Tumbleweed Lane.

Assault, reported at 9:25 a.m. June 6 in the 1200 block of East Pollino Street.

Assault, reported at 7:43 p.m. June 7 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.

Assault, reported at 2:49 a.m. June 8 in the 1000 block of East Taylor Trail.

Assault, reported at 3:40 p.m. June 8 in the 1700 block of East Cowboy Cove Trail.

Assault — with other weapon, reported at 12:29 p.m. June 10 in the 3000 block of East Cowboy Cove Trail.

Assault — police, reported at 5:20 p.m. June 10 in the 2600 block of West Jasper Butte Drive.

Assault — police, reported at 8:02 p.m. June 11 in the 39100 block of North Luke Lane.

Assault, reported at 9:14 p.m. June 11 in the 10800 block of East Wallflower Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

