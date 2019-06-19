Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 5-11 to PCSO

Jun 19th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported June 5-11 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Assault, reported at 4:58 p.m. June 5 in the 13000 block of East Tumbleweed Lane.
  • Assault, reported at 9:25 a.m. June 6 in the 1200 block of East Pollino Street.
  • Assault, reported at 7:43 p.m. June 7 in the 1700 block of West Hunt Highway.
  • Assault, reported at 2:49 a.m. June 8 in the 1000 block of East Taylor Trail.
  • Assault, reported at 3:40 p.m. June 8 in the 1700 block of East Cowboy Cove Trail.
  • Assault — with other weapon, reported at 12:29 p.m. June 10 in the 3000 block of East Cowboy Cove Trail.
  • Assault — police, reported at 5:20 p.m. June 10 in the 2600 block of West Jasper Butte Drive.
  • Assault — police, reported at 8:02 p.m. June 11 in the 39100 block of North Luke Lane.
  • Assault, reported at 9:14 p.m. June 11 in the 10800 block of East Wallflower Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie