Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported March 23-29 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported March 23-29 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Assault, no weapon, aggravated injury, reported at 2:31 a.m. March 23 in the 2600 block of West Peggy Drive.
  • Assault, reported at 2:32 p.m. March 23 in the 100 block of West Holstein Trail.
  • Assault, reported at 4:46 p.m. March 24 in the 800 block of East Lamonte Street.
  • Assault, no weapon, aggravated injury, reported at 8:49 p.m. March 24 in the 7800 block of West Dove Roost Road.
  • Assault, reported at 7:53 a.m. March 26 in the 2200 block of West San Tan Hills Drive.
  • Assault, reported at 7:22 p.m. March 27 in the 1200 block of West Busa Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

