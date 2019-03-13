Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported March 3-6 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported March 3-6 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Assault, reported at 3:46 p.m. March 4 in the 37000 block of North Gantzel Road.
  • Assault, reported at 3:53 p.m. March 5 in the 35200 block of North Murray Grey Drive.
  • Assault, reported at 5:29 p.m. March 6 at West Ocotillo Road and North Ironwood Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

