Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported May 29-June 4 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported May 29-June 4 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Assault, police, other weapon, reported at 1:10 a.m. May 29 in the 2200 block of East Renegade Trail. 
  • Assault, reported at 10:18 a.m. May 29 in the 30100 block of North Sunray Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 7:37 a.m. May 29 in the 41200 block of North Cambria Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 10:30 p.m. June 1 in the 40300 block of North Prezewalski Street. 
  • Assault, reported at 8:25 p.m. June 2 in the 200 block of East Gold Dust Way. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

