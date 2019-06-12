Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported May 29-June 4 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported May 29-June 4 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Assault, police, other weapon, reported at 1:10 a.m. May 29 in the 2200 block of East Renegade Trail.

Assault, reported at 10:18 a.m. May 29 in the 30100 block of North Sunray Drive.

Assault, reported at 7:37 a.m. May 29 in the 41200 block of North Cambria Drive.

Assault, reported at 10:30 p.m. June 1 in the 40300 block of North Prezewalski Street.

Assault, reported at 8:25 p.m. June 2 in the 200 block of East Gold Dust Way.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.