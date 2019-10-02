Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Sept. 15-20 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported Sept. 15-20 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Assault, reported at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 5100 block of East Silverbell Road.

Assault, reported at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 10 block of East Rosebud Drive.

Assault — no weapon, aggravated injury — reported at 2:52 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1700 block of East Desert Rose Trail.

Assault, reported at 2:38 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 2500 block of East Dryhead Lane.

Assault, reported at 3:41 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 29100 block of North Rosewood Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

