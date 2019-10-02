Assaults in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Sept. 15-20 to PCSO

Oct 2nd, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults near Queen Creek reported Sept. 15-20 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Assault, reported at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 5100 block of East Silverbell Road. 
  • Assault, reported at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 17 in the 10 block of East Rosebud Drive. 
  • Assault — no weapon, aggravated injury — reported at 2:52 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 1700 block of East Desert Rose Trail. 
  • Assault, reported at 2:38 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 2500 block of East Dryhead Lane. 
  • Assault, reported at 3:41 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 29100 block of North Rosewood Drive. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.  

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie