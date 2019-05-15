Assaults reported in Queen Creek April 26-30 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported April 26-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Assault, reported at 10:28 p.m. April 27 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Assault, reported at 5:40 p.m. April 28 in the 20300 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.