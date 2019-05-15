Assaults reported in Queen Creek April 26-30 to MCSO
Above are the general locations of assaults reported April 26-30 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.
Those investigated by MCSO included:
- Assault, reported at 10:28 p.m. April 27 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.
- Assault, reported at 5:40 p.m. April 28 in the 20300 block of East Rittenhouse Road.
Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.
