Assaults reported in Queen Creek Sept. 15-20 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 15-20 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Assault, reported at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 21200 block of East Via Del Rancho.

Assault, reported at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Attempted assault with a deadly weapon, reported at 9:57 p.m. Sept. 16 at South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road.

Assault, reported at 1:42 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Assault, reported at 2:03 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road.

Assault, reported at 7:33 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.