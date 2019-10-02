Assaults reported in Queen Creek Sept. 15-20 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Sept. 15-20 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Assault, reported at 8:37 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 21200 block of East Via Del Rancho. 
  • Assault, reported at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. 
  • Attempted assault with a deadly weapon, reported at 9:57 p.m. Sept. 16 at South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. 
  • Assault, reported at 1:42 a.m. Sept. 18 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. 
  • Assault, reported at 2:03 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. 
  • Assault, reported at 7:33 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 21300 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. 

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

