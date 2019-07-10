Assaults, sex offense in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 26-30 to PCSO

Jul 10th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults and a sex offense near Queen Creek reported June 26-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Assault, reported at 11:18 a.m. June 26 in the 28500 block of North Opal Drive. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 1:20 p.m. June 27 in the 5300 block of East Preakness Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 6:26 p.m. June 27 in the 1800 block of East Omega Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 4:22 p.m. June 28 in the 800 block of East Tucci Street 
  • Assault, reported at 5:54 p.m. June 29 in the 32800 block of North Hidden Canyon Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 9:20 a.m. June 30 in the 28900 block of North Broken Shale Drive. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie