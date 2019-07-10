Assaults, sex offense in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported June 26-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults and a sex offense near Queen Creek reported June 26-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Assault, reported at 11:18 a.m. June 26 in the 28500 block of North Opal Drive.

Sex offenses, reported at 1:20 p.m. June 27 in the 5300 block of East Preakness Drive.

Assault, reported at 6:26 p.m. June 27 in the 1800 block of East Omega Drive.

Assault, reported at 4:22 p.m. June 28 in the 800 block of East Tucci Street

Assault, reported at 5:54 p.m. June 29 in the 32800 block of North Hidden Canyon Drive.

Assault, reported at 9:20 a.m. June 30 in the 28900 block of North Broken Shale Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

