Assaults, sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Aug. 13-19 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults and sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Aug. 13-19 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Assault of police, reported at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 32300 block of North Gantzel Road. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 2:06 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 20800 block of North Ironwood Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 38400 block of North Lagrange Lane. 
  • Sex offenses reported at 4:10 pm. Aug. 15 in the 11500 block of East Aster Lane. 
  • Assault, reported at 11:27 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 200 block of West Hereford Drive. 
  • Sex crime other than rape, reported at 3:22 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 37000 block of North Gantzel Road. 
  • Sex offenses, reported at 11:39 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 900 block of East Vernoa Street. 
  • Assault, reported at 12:36 p.m. Aug. 13 in the 2300 block of East Magma Road. 
  • Assault, reported at 12:02 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 2300 block of East Magma Road. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

