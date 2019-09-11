Assaults, sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to PCSO

Sep 11th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults and sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Sex offenses, reported at 9:25 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 1200 block of East Christopher Street. 
  • Assault, reported at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 700 block of East Christopher Street. 
  • Assault, reported at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1300 block of West Jersey Way. 
  • Assault, reported at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of West Desert Sky Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 5:06 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 500 block of East Hunt Highway. 
  • Assault, reported at 7:57 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 2500 block of West Hunt Highway. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.  

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie