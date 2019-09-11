Assaults, sex offenses in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults and sex offenses near Queen Creek reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Sex offenses, reported at 9:25 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 1200 block of East Christopher Street.

Assault, reported at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 700 block of East Christopher Street .

Assault, reported at 4:50 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 1300 block of West Jersey Way.

Assault, reported at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 28 in the 900 block of West Desert Sky Drive.

Assault, reported at 5:06 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 500 block of East Hunt Highway.

Assault, reported at 7:57 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 2500 block of West Hunt Highway.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

