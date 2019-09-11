Assaults, sex offenses reported in Queen Creek Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Sex offenses — indecent exposure, reported at 4:19 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 21800 block of South Ellsworth Road.

Assault — stabbing, reported at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 21100 block of East Creekside Drive.

Assault, reported at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 19800 block of East Cattle Drive.

Sex offense — sexual assault minor victim, reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 26600 block of South Grapefruit Drive.

Assault with a deadly weapon, reported at 2:43 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 18300 block of South 186th Way.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

