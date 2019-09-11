Assaults, sex offenses reported in Queen Creek Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to MCSO

Sep 11th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of assaults reported Aug. 27-Sept. 2 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Sex offenses — indecent exposure, reported at 4:19 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 21800 block of South Ellsworth Road. 
  • Assault — stabbing, reported at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 21100 block of East Creekside Drive. 
  • Assault, reported at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 19800 block of East Cattle Drive. 
  • Sex offense — sexual assault minor victim, reported at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 26600 block of South Grapefruit Drive. 
  • Assault with a deadly weapon, reported at 2:43 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 18300 block of South 186th Way. 

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie