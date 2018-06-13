Assisted Living Locators appoints Ingle as development director

Assisted Living Locators has appointed Tom Ingle as its franchise development director.

Mr. Ingle has more than a decade of experience in franchise development in the senior space, according to a press release.

“Tom’s experience with leading senior care franchisors makes him a valuable asset to our development team,” said Angela Olea, CEO RN of Assisted Living Locators, in a prepared stattement. “The increasing demand from potential franchisees led us to look for an addition to our team and I’m confident that Tom will play a key role in building the Assisted Living Locators franchise across the U.S.”

The nationwide senior care provider and referral agency offers short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living and memory care, and retirement apartments for seniors, according to a press the release.

The company has matched seniors with caring providers for more than a decade, the release noted, adding that Mr. Ingle joins Mary Ann Russo, who became a member of Assisted Living Locators franchise development team in 2015.

The duo will work to continue developing the growth of the franchise organization that has a top ranking, the report stated.

In addition to announcing Mr. Ingle’s appointment, the franchise noted the opening of Assisted Living Locators 80th franchise in Bridgeport, New Jersey.

With franchises in 28 states, including the District of Columbia, the release said the company has a goal to reach the 100th franchise milestone this year.

Ms. Olea stated the company is committed to expanding the franchise services to new markets and encourages those interested in franchise opportunities to train at the company’s headquarters in Scottsdale, then replicate the operations in their city or state.

Call 800-267-7816 or visit assistedlivinglocators.com.

