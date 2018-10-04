ASU’s Steve Swanson to discus development projects, archaeology in Queen Creek

The San Tan Chapter is hosting Dr. Steve Swanson of Arizona State University Wednesday, Dec. 10 to discuss archaeology in Queen Creek.

There have been several development projects in Queen Creek in the last few years with some interesting results at large Hohokam/Salado sites such as Massera Ruin, Sonoqui Pueblo, and other areas, a press release states.

Dr. Swanson will present an overview of archaeology in the Queen Creek area and discuss some of the recent findings of projects conducted at large sites in Queen Creek, which are changing our understanding of Queen Creek’s ancient past.

Dr. Swanson has been doing archaeology in the Southwest since 1993 in the Members and Hohokam culture areas. Along with being an adjunct faculty member at ASU, he is the principal of Environmental Planning Group.

Originally from Washington state, he received his Ph.D from ASU in 2009, and since then has been working with a private consulting firm as well as ASU conducting archaeological survey and excavation in Arizona and New Mexico.

He has recently conducted several research projects in the Queen Creek area to meet the demands of ongoing development, according to a press release.

The San Tan Chapter meetings are at the San Tan Historical Society Museum at 20425 S Old Ellsworth Rd in Queen Creek. Parking is behind the museum. Go east on Queen Creek road and another sharp right into the rear parking lot.

The presentations start at 7 p.m. and dinner with the speaker is at 5:30 p.m. prior to the meeting.

