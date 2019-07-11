Attorneys for Town of Queen Creek to receive $1M this fiscal year

From left are Queen Creek Town Attorney Scott Holcomb and Town Manager John Kross at a council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Town of Queen Creek will pay more than $1 million in fiscal year 2019-20 to contract for legal services, which is more than the combined total approved in both June 2017 and 2018.

The council recently approved in a June consent agenda with other items contract-spending authority for $1,079,000 to Dickinson Wright PLLC to provide legal services as the town’s attorney. The law firm has its office at 1850 N. Central Ave. Suite No. 1400 in Phoenix, according to a document with the meeting’s agenda.

The town attorney works closely with the town manager to advise the Town Council and all departments, according to the municipality’s 2019-20 recommended-budget document.

According to agendas on the town’s website, the fiscal year 2019-20 amount is the highest increase since the amount for legal services more than doubled from 2016-17 to 2017-18:

The council on June 6, 2018, approved a one-year legal services contract with Dickinson Wright in the amount not to exceed $530,000, with up to four possible one-year renewals.

The Town Council on June 21, 2017, approved paying $465,000 to Dickinson Wright.

The council on June 15, 2016, approved spending $204,000 for legal services with Dickinson Wright.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.