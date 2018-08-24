Aug. 28 election includes Queen Creek council members, mayor, home rule

Queen Creek voters will decide on a mayor, three council members and the Alternative Expenditure Limitation in an election scheduled for Aug. 28.
Home rule
The Alternative Expenditure Limitation is called home rule because the issue can be decided by voters at the local level, according to a press release.
Home rule is part of the Arizona Constitution and regulates the spending of cities, towns, counties and community college districts based on state-imposed limitations.
The formula for the limitation takes the town’s 1979-80 expenditure level, which is estimated because the town was not officially incorporated until 1989, and multiples that level by a population and inflation factor, according to the release.
Home rule limits the town’s ability to spend money and is not a tax. It allows the town to create a balanced budget and spend revenues collected on priorities identified by the Queen Creek Town Council, according to the release.
A “yes” vote means residents are voting for the home rule renewal, which permits the town to set its budget at the local level.
A “no” vote means residents are voting against the home rule renewal, and the town will be required to operate under significantly lower state-imposed budget limitations (approximately 25 percent of the town’s projected fiscal year 2019-20 budget, according to the release.
If the home rule renewal does not pass, the state-imposed formula will require a substantial cut to the town’s budget, despite it having available revenues. The cut would result in reducing, and in some cases eliminating, town programs and services, according to the release.
Home rule is valid for four years; the previous home rule ballot measure passed in 2014 and is effective through June 30, 2019.
Council election
One Queen Creek resident filed to run for mayor and three for town council in the Aug. 28 primary election. All are presently on the council.
They are Mayor Gail Barney, for mayor; and Councilwoman Julia Wheatley, Councilwoman Dawn Oliphant and Vice Mayor Emilena Turley, for council.
Members of the Queen Creek Town Council are Mayor Barney, with a term expiring in January 2019; Vice Mayor Turley, with a term expiring in January 2019; Councilman Robin Benning, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilman Jeff Brown, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilman Jake Hoffman, with a term expiring in January 2021; Councilwoman Oliphant, with a term expiring in January 2019; and Councilwoman Wheatley, with a term expiring in January 2019.
Deadline to register to vote in the primary election was July 30.
For more information, contact the town clerk’s office at 480-358-3211.
All four candidates for mayor and council were e-mailed questionnaires on June 13. Vice Mayor Turley and Mayor Barney responded. Their full answers can be read at queencreekindependent.com/neighbors.
The biographical information for the below candidates is from queencreek.org.
Mayor candidate
Mayor Barney was appointed to fill a vacancy on the town council in January 2002 and was elected mayor in June 2010 and again in November 2014. He served on the Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission 1998-2002.
He has an associate degree from Mesa Community College and a bachelor of science degree from Arizona State University. He is a 2011 graduate of the town’s Citizen Leadership Institute. A lifelong Queen Creek resident, he operates his family farm in the community.
The role of the town council is “to promote the best interests of all the residents of the town,” he said in an e-mailed response to questions.
If re-elected, in the first 100 days he will work with local communities to enhance transportation in the area.
“Keep working with local governments to improve transportation in the local area and with the legislation to keep local funding steady,” he said when asked, if elected, what he would accomplish in the first 100 days of office.
His hopes include that Queen Creek “remain a family friendly town and a great place to raise a family,” he said.
Council candidates
Councilwoman Oliphant was first elected to the town council in June 2010 and re-elected in November 2014.
She recently completed a 17-year career in local government with the city of Tempe. Her municipal experience includes positions held in the Tempe Police Department; Sales, Tax and Licensing; Tempe Municipal Court; and as a senior learning and organizational development associate for the Tempe Learning Center, Tempe’s corporate university for municipal professionals.
She has a master of business administration in management, a bachelor of science in liberal studies and graduated from Queen Creek’s Citizen Leadership Institute in 2010.
Councilwoman Oliphant moved to Queen Creek in 2005 with her husband Rick and two sons, where she manages an environmentally green business.
***
Vice Mayor Turley was elected to the town council in November 2014 and was appointed to a one-year term as vice mayor on Jan. 17.
“My role is to protect and preserve the rights, safety and freedoms of our citizens and stakeholders, as well as to protect every precious tax dollar,” Vice Mayor Turley said in an e-mailed response to questions.
If re-elected, in the first 100 days she will continue to work on lowering taxes, she said.
“I’ll continue to advocate for less regulation, lower taxes, less unnecessary spending, the preservation of family values and the small town feel we all love here in Queen Creek,: she said in the e-mail.
“My dream of Queen Creek is that it continues to be the best place to raise a family and do business,” she said.
She was born in Chandler and graduated from Mountain View High School in Mesa. She attended Phoenix College and received an AAS in legal secretarial studies.
Vice Mayor Turley is an independent paralegal working in the East Valley.
She and her husband Aaron, a software engineer, have eight children. She and her family moved to Queen Creek in 2010.
***
Councilwoman Wheatley was first elected to the town council in June 2010 and re-elected in November 2014.
She has a bachelor of science degree in legal studies with a minor in criminal justice and is pursuing a master of public administration.
Councilwoman Wheatley, her husband Benjamin and their four children made Queen Creek their home in 2007.
She has worked in post-secondary education as a program director and instructor.
