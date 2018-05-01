Ballots due by May 15 for Queen Creek’s General Plan

The Maricopa County Elections Department must receive ballots for the Queen Creek General Plan Update election by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 15.
It is an all-mail election. Residents may request a replacement ballot, vote in person or drop off your completed ballot at local ballot centers. One of those is the Queen Creek Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, starting Thursday, May 10.
Completed ballots can also be dropped off at the Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Rd., Queen Creek through Tuesday, May 15, according to a press release.
Other locations already accepting ballots include Maricopa County Recorder/Elections Offices at 111 S. 3rd Ave. and 510 S. 3rd Ave. in Phoenix and 222 E. Javelina Ave. in Mesa.
The Queen Creek General Plan serves as the town’s road map to guide development, manage growth and conserve natural resources, a release states.
The General Plan identifies goals and policies, and integrates plans related to land use, growth area, transportation, parks, trails and open space, environmental planning, water resources and economic development.
The town claims the General Plan Update simplifies the current 18 land use categories so existing residents and future residents can understand where they live and what is going to happen around them over a long period of time.
The General Plan provides context for development, while the Town’s Zoning Ordinance outlines what can be developed. Increases in density can only be approved through an extensive, public rezone process.
The General Plan is required to be updated every 10 years. Combining input from the community over the past year and integrating the Town’s planning documents, the General Plan was updated and approved by town council.
To become effective, the community must ratify, or approve the General Plan Update. Vote by May 15 in the all-mail special election. Residents can review the General Plan updates on the city’s website.
