Ban on teen drivers texting, talking on cell phones effective Sunday

Teenage drivers who hold a graduated driver license will be banned from talking on a cell phone or texting while driving in Arizona, effective Sunday, July 1.

Gov. Doug Ducey in April 2017 signed Senate Bill 1080 into law, which applies to teenagers with a permit and the first six months of driving after they get their Class G license, or until they reach the age of 18.

“We are very excited to see that law take effect next week,” said Michelle Donati, spokeswoman for AAA Arizona. “What we typically say in terms of looking at national crash data is that speed in addition to a teen’s likelihood to engage in risky behavior like distracted driving is most of the reason behind teen crash rates.”

New teen drivers ages 16-17 years old are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. They are also among the most avid users of wireless communication devices with more than half of teen drivers report using a cell phone while driving, according to AAA.

Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teen crashes, four times as many as official estimates based on police reports with the top distractions for teens include talking to other passengers in the vehicle and interacting with a smart phone, AAA said.

And teen crashes peak in the summer months between Memorial Day and Labor Day in what is known as the “100 Deadliest Days.” The average number of deadly teen driver crashes climbs 15 percent compared with the rest of the year, AAA reported. Over the past five years, more than 1,600 people nationwide were killed in crashes, involving inexperienced teen drivers during this deadly period.

Research also has found that dialing a phone number while driving increases a teen’s risk of crashing by six times, and texting while driving increases the risk by 23 times, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Exceptions to the state’s new law are made for emergency situations or when using turn-by-turn, voice-guided directions.

The new restriction is subject to secondary enforcement, which means novice teen drivers must first be pulled over for committing another traffi c violation to be cited for using a wireless communication device. Violators will face fines and extension of the six-month restricted driving period.

“The only other state that doesn’t have some sort of component like this in the graduated license law is Montana,” Ms. Donati said. “A majority of other states have something in the law addressing texting or wireless communication devices for teens.”

Whether this ban would eventually include all drivers in the state remains to be seen. Attempts to push bills through the state Legislature to the governor’s desk over the years have proved unsuccessful.

“Every year it makes its way a little further,” Ms. Donati said. “The hope is at some point there will be something to address it on a statewide level. The governor knows this is a concern for all motorists, we don’t expect this conversation to stop with this.”

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, 16 states prohibit all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving and 47 states ban text messaging for all drivers.

Although Arizona doesn’t have a statewide ban on either, several jurisdictions have addressed it on their level.

Phoenix, Fountain Hills, Tucson and Flagstaff have texting while driving bans. And Coconino and Pima counties have hands-free cellphone ordinances.

Soon, Surprise may join them. The City Council there is expected to vote on a hands-free ordinance in August.