Banner donates $130,000 for QC park surfacing

The CEO for Banner medical centers in Apache Junction and Queen Creek on March 7 presented a ceremonial check for $130,000 to fund poured-rubber surfacing for a new Queen Creek park.
“As your community hospital, we’re delighted to have the opportunity,” Sharon L. Linde said to the Queen Creek Town Council.
She is chief executive officer for Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, and Banner Goldfield Medical Center, 2050 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
“It really aligns with an opportunity to partner to create space for our kids and our families for safe and inclusive play, creating an environment where we get folks out in the community interfacing differently, in a healthy way,” she said.
The park is to be constructed at 196th Street and Appleby Road, near Ocotillo and Sossaman roads. Completion is tentatively scheduled for fall 2018.
Stephanie Lema, a Queen Creek resident, had approached staff about potentially connecting with Banner to discuss inclusivity in the park’s design, officials said.
Adam Robinson, the town’s recreation superintendent, showed a slideshow that included an example of a park where a concrete ramp went down into a surface that wheelchairs could not access.
The new surface will allow all to access the park, he said.
“This is a large play area with lots of different play access aspects in there,” Mr. Robinson said.
“The poured-rubber surfacing allows access to the entire play area, from one end to the other,” he said.
The Queen Creek Town Council in a 6-0 vote March 7 approved the partnership with Banner Ironwood Medical Center in which Banner will provide $130,000 to increase the scope of the Mansel Carter Oasis Park project to improve play inclusiveness for users of all abilities.
Voting yes were Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Robin Benning, Jeff Brown, Jake Hoffman and Julia Wheatley. Council member Dawn Oliphant was absent.
The council in a separate vote approved 6-0 the amendment No. 3 to an agreement between the town of Queen Creek and Haydon Building Corp. for construction manager at-risk services for the Mansel Carter Oasis Park (previously known as West Park) Project in the amount of $130,000 for playground surfacing improvements and the necessary budget adjustments.
