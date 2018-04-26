Banner Ironwood, Queen Creek join to host suicide prevention discussion

Education and conversation will be the highlights of a community discussion, which Banner Ironwood Medical Center and the Town of Queen Creek are hosting, focusing on suicide prevention, resiliency building and coping skills.
Banner Ironwood Medical Center and Queen Creek are hosting another joint community forum on these issues from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 3 in the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
During this free public forum, the discussion will center on suicide prevention and awareness in adults, adolescents and teens, according to a press release.
In addition, the forum will also include information on how one can overcome adversity, deal with personal problems in their lives and how to conquer future obstacles, a release states.
Banner Health medical experts will lead this discussion and audience members in attendance will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions.
