Bayless new executive director of Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network

Angelyn Bayless has been named executive director of the non-profit Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network.

Since 2014, Ms. Bayless has been responsible for implementing anti-demand tactics to deter sex buyers through her position as the Phoenix coordinator for Cities Empowered Against Sexual Exploitation Network. She will continue to represent Arizona in this national collaborative.

Ms. Bayless is a subject-matter expert on human trafficking, published author and national trainer for law enforcement and policy makers on the issue of human trafficking.

Her “Not Worth It” public awareness campaign concepts have been replicated in multiple cities and have reached more than five million people across the U.S.

In 2017, CEASE Arizona reached 500,000 potential sex buyers through law enforcement cyber patrols, Google Ad Words, social media and text campaigns, according to the release.

She regularly testifies before the Arizona Human Trafficking Council and the Phoenix Mayor’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

She has trained law enforcement across the country, judges, prosecutors, firefighters, juvenile probation officials, community members and teens, according to the release.

“Bayless’ talents and experience in the anti-human trafficking field will help us advance our mission to eliminate human trafficking in Arizona by raising awareness, reducing demand and fostering prevention efforts with youth,” John Meza, retired Mesa police chief and president of the AATN Board of Directors, said in the release.

“Bayless brings passion, energy, enthusiasm and a unique understanding of the supply-and-demand dynamic in human trafficking to our organization. She has built strong relationships with the community that will help us grow our organization,” he said.

“Our vision at AATN is an Arizona where no one is bought, sold or exploited,” Ms. Bayless said in the release.

“Exploitation comes in many forms. We have come a long way in raising awareness about the issue. Now we must execute a multi-sector, systems-based approach to solving the problem,” she said.

Ms. Bayless believes that prevention work with youth is a critical component to ending human trafficking.

“The more young people know how to recognize exploitation and develop empathy towards the exploited, the closer we are going to get to ending the problem,” she said.

To learn more about AATN and its partner organizations, visit www.aatnaz.org. Follow The Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

