Be prepared, not scared; plan before an emergency happens

A vehicle drives through deep water from a recent storm. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

National Preparedness Month takes place each September and serves as a reminder to be prepared for disasters and emergencies at home, at work and in the community.

As the month comes to an end, it is important to take preparedness steps throughout the year, according to a release:

Having a plan is one of the most important steps. Read.gov/Plan includes step-by-step instructions to help develop and practice an emergency plan.

Including kids in preparedness planning is also important. From knowing how to call 9-1-1 and who their emergency contacts are, kids should be included in the planning.

Follow the National Weather Service Phoenix Office on Facebook and Twitter for information on weather and safety.

The Queen Creek Fire & Medical Department offers free CPR and Stop the Bleed classes to help increase the community’s emergency preparedness. There are a number of spaces available for the Oct. 12 Stop the Bleed training; sign up at QueenCreek.org/StoptheBleed. Visit QueenCreek.org/CPR for future CPR classes – the Oct. 12 class is full.

FEMA provides a variety of preparedness resources at Ready.gov. The 2019 theme “prepared, not scared” highlights the importance of planning before an emergency happens, according to the release.

