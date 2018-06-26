Beat the heat discovering QC Splash Pad after hours at the Luau Party, July 14

The Town of Queen Creek invites you to its Splash Pad after hours Luau Party from 6 to 8 p.m on Saturday, July 14.

In honor of National Park and Recreation Month, the event at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, is an opportunity to grab your lei and beat the heat as fun is planned for all ages at the Splash Pad, according to a press release.

From hula dancers and Hawaiian-themed games to a fire dance demonstration from Kilali’s Polynesian Review, there will also be food vendors with refreshments to buy as you enjoy the Hawaiian-themed entertainment, including a DJ and activities, the release noted.

For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/splashpadparty.

