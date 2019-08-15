Bids sought for 2 miles of Rittenhouse Road improvements

Construction crews work to install a manhole. (Pinal County)

The Town of Queen Creek is seeking bids from contractors for roadway improvements for a 2-mile stretch of Rittenhouse Road, between 213th Street — south of Ocotillo Road — and Riggs Road. Responding bidders must have completed a railroad-crossing roadway project in the past 10 years.

Bids are due by 3 p.m. Sept. 19 to the town’s Municipal Services Building, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road.

“The intent of this project is to widen the east side of Rittenhouse Road for approximately 15,000 linear feet to provide four travel lanes, center median and bike lanes,” according to a project description in the invitation for bids.

Improvements include asphalt pavement, concrete curb, gutter, sidewalk, drainage structures and retention basins. The project also replaces three traffic signals, widens an existing spur track railroad crossing, trenches and installs conduit for the Salt River Project 12kV electrical power overhead to underground conversion, installs 12-inch water line, updates street signing and pavement markings along with other miscellaneous work, it states.

The contractor is to schedule construction activity to minimize disruptions to farming operations, crop growing and special events on adjacent properties, according to a technical specifications and special provisions document prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates for the town.

Work will be done in phases, according to the document:

Phase 1 will include all improvements to Rittenhouse Road, including trench and conduit associated with SRP/Cox Communication conversions as well as coordination with the town-selected construction manager at risk contractor for the Rittenhouse Road Bridge at Queen Creek Wash.

Phase 2 is to include Queen Creek Irrigation District maintenance improvements at Village Loop Road North, Village Loop Road South, town well site frontage, Creekside Court and Rittenhouse Road crossing. The contractor will be responsible for coordinating construction efforts and completing Rittenhouse Road improvements in these areas immediately following maintenance improvements.

Phase 3 shall include all work associated with the spur track, crossing and waterline crossing and all remaining work that cannot be performed in phases 1 and 2.

Agritainment District street lighting

The work associated with a bid alternative includes installation of decorative street lighting for the Agritainment District within the project limits.

The limits include Rittenhouse Road, from Queen Creek Wash to Riggs Road, and Riggs Road from Signal Butte Road to Meridian Road.

Elements include “agritainment” street light poles, foundations, LED “agritainment” fixtures, electrical conductors, metered service, service connections with SRP and conduit connections between pole foundations and pull boxes, according to town records.

Pre-construction video

The contractor is to record and provide a copy of a pre-construction video along the project to the Town of Queen Creek prior to commencing work and retain a copy for its records.

At a minimum, the video is to show the existing condition of the roads and surrounding features and improvements within the project limits, condition of landscaping and fences in close proximity of the work and similar physical condition features.

Railroad right-of-way

A Union Pacific Maintenance of Way employee works on a ballast and tie restoration project. Union Pacific trains traverse 32,000 miles of mainline track across the western two-thirds of the country, delivering the goods Americans use daily. Inspecting track is an enormous undertaking – one the railroad takes seriously, according to up.com. (Union Pacific)

Part of the work will be along and within the right-of-way of the Union Pacific Railroad.

“UPRR operates trains over the spur track within the project and the project will impact its operations. The project will involve installing sidewalks near the spur track rail line, reconstruction of spur track crossing, repaving up to railroad crossings surface and other activities,” according to the technical specifications and special provisions document.

UPRR owns and operates trains over the tracks adjacent to the project and the project will not impact its operations, the document states.

