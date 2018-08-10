Black Rock Coffee planned at Ellsworth Loop and Walnut in Queen Creek

A Black Rock Coffee is to be one of the tenants in a three-business complex planned at Ellsworth Loop and Walnut roads, a town planner said at a recent Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Founded in 2008, the food and beverage company has one Chandler and three Mesa locations, according to br.coffee.

The commission voted 6-0 on Aug. 8 to recommend that the town council approve a conditional use permit, rezoning and site plan request by Kelly Hayes of Kaidence Group for Queen Creek Station Phase One.

It is for a new multi-tenant shops building with a drive-through restaurant on a 2.03-acre site at the northeast comer of Ellsworth Loop Road and Walnut Road. Queen Creek Middle School is to the east of the property.

Voting yes were Chairman Shaine Alleman, Vice Chairman Josh Ehmke and Commissioners Alex Matheson, Troy Young, Lea Spall and Jeremy Benson. Commissioner Steve Sossaman was absent.

Steven Ester, a town planner, told the commission that Black Rock Coffee, with an awning-covered drive-through, will be joined by a restaurant with patio dining and an office use at the building.

“We are still working with some tenants. We don’t have any other leases signed yet, so that’s why we don’t want to divulge any information, just Black Rock Coffee so far,” Ms. Hayes said to the commission.

There will be 72 parking spaces in this first phase. A second phase, not brought to the commission, will be south of Walnut Road, Mr. Ester said.

“The elevations, they feature a variety of materials and they are very complementary to surrounding developments such as (Shops at) Terravella and Queen Creek Crossing,” he said of the look of the building.

“The building looks really beautiful and I’m not familiar with that coffee company but I hear it’s really good, but it just looks like more-upscale than what you would typically see for a coffee shop,” Commissioner Spall said.

“It’s a great use of the property,” Chairman Alleman said.

“We look forward to some good tenants there,” he said later, after the vote.

Whitewing at Whisper Ranch

The commission voted 6-0 to recommend the town council approve a residential design review for the Whitewing at Whisper Ranch subdivision, to be constructed on 128 lots at the northwest comer of Riggs and Hawes roads.

“This is a request from Toll Brothers for seven new standard plans with three elevations each,” Mr. Ester, town planner, said.

“After reviewing these, they adequately and exceed the zoning ordinance and design guidelines,” he said.

“There’s a variety of styles and materials that are proposed with this,” Mr. Ester said. “Generally speaking, there’s just a great variety of roof lines and colors.”

All are single-story homes, some with basements, officials said.

“I like the idea that they have basements on some of them. Previous-size houses with basements, it’s nice not having a two-story,” Commissioner Young said.

Rob Rasmussen, senior project manager for Toll Brothers, said more development is planned in Queen Creek.

“We really enjoy working with you guys and the town. It’s a great relationship we have. There’s much more land coming up, so I just want to express our appreciation for how all of you guys treated us and letting is build our homes in your town and we’re excited to continue to grow with you guys,” he said to the commission.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission advises the town council in decisions pertaining to amendments to the General Plan, the Zoning Ordinance and applications for development, according to the town’s website, queencreek.org.

The commission hears, reviews and makes recommendations regarding all applications for subdivision site plans, specific plans and phased and conditional use permit applications.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway in Queen Creek. A work session will follow.

