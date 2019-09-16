Board appoints 7 to citizen advisory committee on county attorney vacancy

(Maricopa County)

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 18, to fill the vacant Maricopa County attorney position.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved members of a seven-person citizen committee who will screen applicants for the vacant county attorney position and make recommendations. Committee members include community leaders, attorneys and former judges. They are:

Maria Chavira

Benjamin Taylor

Judge Boyd Dunn

Carmen Heredia De la Torre

Judge Chris Skelly

Rae Chornenky

Paula Banahan

The board officially accepted the resignation of Bill Montgomery on Sept. 9 and defined the process for filling the vacancy, which included creating the committee. The remaining steps are as follows:

Applications for county attorney will be accepted until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The citizen committee will review resumes, letters of recommendation, and questionnaires between Sept. 18 and Oct. 1. They may choose to interview some candidates.

The committee will submit a list of recommendations to the board on Oct. 1.

The board will choose a new county attorney in the following days or weeks. This choice will be solely at the board’s discretion and may or may not be one of the recommended candidates.

The applicant must be a Maricopa County resident over the age of 18; a licensed attorney; and, like Mr. Montgomery, a registered Republican. Those interested in applying may download and complete the required questionnaire, which is also available at maricopa.gov/5399/County-Attorney-Vacancy.

Applicants should send the completed questionnaire, a letter of interest, a resume and any letters of recommendation to the Office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 301 W. Jefferson, 10th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85003 or email it to ClerkBoard@maricopa.gov.

All documents filed with the Clerk’s Office will become public records. Applicants are subject to a background check.

