Board of Supervisors approves FY 2019 budget, decreases spending

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a final budget for Fiscal Year 2019 that decreases spending yearly without raising the tax rate.

“Maricopa county residents want to live in safe communities with a responsive government and a low tax burden,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Chucri, District 2, in a prepared statement. “This budget is all about maximizing our resources to deliver on those promises for taxpayers.”

“The Board has prioritized leaner, more efficient government and the FY 2019 budget shows how those efforts are paying off,” said Vice Chairman Bill Gates, District 3, in a prepared statement. “Total spending is down nearly 2 percent from FY 2018; we have 500 fewer positions at the County than we did a decade ago; and we are, in many ways, providing better customer service than ever.”

The $2.45 billion budget keeps the tax rate flat from the previous year with 53.9 percent of the budget allocated for public safety.

“When I joined the Board in 2013, we spent 50 percent of our budget on public safety. Now it’s 54 percent,” said Supervisor Denny Barney, District 1, in a prepared statement. “As demands on our criminal justice system have grown, we’ve had to be more efficient. That’s why we are investing in Smart Justice initiatives and new technology and putting increased focus this year on compliance with the Melendres order.”

The Board approved an additional $3.2 million for compliance during the 2019 fiscal year, the release noted.

“We’re giving the sheriff’s office money for 26 additional staff members, focusing only on compliance,” said Supervisor Clint Hickman, District 4, in a prepared statement. “And what we want in return is to make—and be credited for—consistent, measurable progress. Taxpayers need to be free of the financial burden of mandated, court-ordered Melendres-related costs that add up to millions of dollars every year.”

The board continues prioritizing long-term investments to strengthen Maricopa County, the release stated.

The budget also allocates $364 million for capital projects including $35.5 million for a new Southeast Regional Justice Center, which will consolidate several, smaller Justice Courts along with adult probation services; $4.7 million in new funding for the county parks system; and continuing money toward the construction of a new jail intake facility and the renovation of the old Madison Street Jail.

“Capital spending is important to the long-term success of our community. These investments enable our staff to provide better service, and more important, they provide great value for the taxpayer,” said Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, in a prepared statement.

