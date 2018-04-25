Boyce Thompson Arboretum has new summer hours, nature walks, gallery plus Bluegrass

While temperatures heat up, Boyce Thompson Arboretum has lots to offer during its summer hours, from music to new nature walks and a gallery featuring artwork of the arboretum’s scenery.
Before adjusted hours during summer months begin, a high-energy Bluegrass “Americana” band will perform 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28 in the picnic area for those who want to enjoy music in the garden, according to a press release.
Boyce Thompson Arboretum’s seasonal hours are May through September. Open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., with no entry after 2 p.m. Each day’s final guests have an hour to enjoy the gardens and trails, the release stated.
May is the season debut for guided nature walks as hot temperatures arrive, the release said, adding that new nature walks include “Learn Your Lizards” on May 5 and a Butterfly walk on May 26.
Also learn about the life of Boyce Thompson Arboretum’s founder Col. William Boyce Thompson when Sylvia Lee offers a history lecture and slideshow at 10 a.m. on May 6. The founder’s life is detailed from his May 13, 1869 birth in Montana to his experiences that eventually led him to Arizona.
A new gallery exhibit featuring artists showing at least one painting inspired by scenery at the arboretum including famous eucalyptus trees, magma cliffs and varied plants and terrain will fill the gallery during May, the release noted.
Arboretum members, visitors and guests are invited to meet the artists at an opening reception from 9 a.m. to noon May 12.
Verify dates and times for nature walks and events at cals.arizona.edu/bta.
