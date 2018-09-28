Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley names new CEO

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley announced the Board of Directors have selected Connie Perez as the new CEO, replacing Mark Hanke, who moved out of state.

Ms. Perez will also serve as president, a press release states.

“After a thorough selection process, the Board of Directors are delighted that Connie will lead BGCEV as we navigate through the evolving and expanding landscape of helping all children in our community,” Chairmen of the Board of Directors Deborah Walden-Ralls said in a prepared statement.

“We have no doubt Connie is the right person for this position as she has proven her leadership skills and value creation in her past roles.”

With a background in healthcare and business management, Ms. Perez is known as an inclusive values-driven leader with the demonstrated ability to integrate strategic thinking and visionary leadership with effective operations, according to a release.

She most recently served as a consultant with Hospice of the Valley after spending a year as a senior vice president at nThrive following its acquisition of Adreima, where she had served in the roles of CEO or President for over 10 years.

Prior to that she had served as the vice president of clinical operations of Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“I consider the opportunity to serve Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley the greatest honor and privilege of my life. I look forward to increasing our funding and building our team as we increase the number of children served in our community,” Ms. Perez said in a prepared statement.

“Through the Boys & Girls clubs “Formula for Impact” programs designed to build Good Character and Citizenship, Healthy Lifestyles, and Academic Success we will ensure that in our 11 clubs and charter school every child’s experience is one that makes a positive difference in their life.”.

Ms. Perez is also a leader in the community, having served on the Board and as Chair of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce, Ryan House and the Arizona Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

She has also served on the board Hospice of the Valley and chaired HFMA’s National Women Lead Here initiative. She has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Loyola University and a Master’s of Management from the executive management program at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

