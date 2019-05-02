Brown appointed to League of Arizona Cities and Towns committee

Queen Creek Councilmember Jeff Brown was recently appointed to the League of Arizona Cities and Towns’ budget, finance and economic development committee.

The aim of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns is to promote local self-government, municipal independence and provide professional and high quality assistance to the municipal governments in the State of Arizona, according to azleague.org.

The Queen Creek Town Council approved the appointment as part of an April 17 meeting consent agenda.

The town holds membership in the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Heather Wilkey, the town’s intergovernmental relations manager, said in a memo to the council.

“Included in this membership is the opportunity for elected officials and staff to sit on each of the league’s five policy committees,” she said.

Mr. Brown also serves on the general administration, human resources and elections committees.

Others on the council and their league committees are: Councilmember Julia Wheatley, transportation, infrastructure and public works; and Councilmember Dawn Oliphant, public safety, military affairs and the courts and the committee of neighborhoods, sustainability and quality of life, according to the memo.

“These policy committees are utilized to vet and make recommendations on approved municipal resolutions to forward onto the full resolutions committee in August. Final adopted resolutions formulate the league’s legislative agenda for the following year’s legislative session,” Ms. Wilkey said in the memo.

