Building safety plan review contract increased to $47,000 by council

An amendment to a town of Queen Creek contract with AZ Code Consultants for building safety plan review and inspection services in an amount not to exceed $47,000 was approved recently by the council.

On Dec. 7 the town council approved a contract with AZ Code Consultants for the town’s Building Safety Division in an amount not to exceed $25,000, Chris Anaradian, development services director, said in a memo to the council.

“Over the current term of the contract, AZ Code Consultants has provided a valuable on-call service that periodically supplements the work performed by building inspection and plan review staff during periods of increased workload demands,” he said.

“The use of this service allows the Building Safety Division to be adequately staffed to handle the typical workload demands and provides additional contracted resources to meet peak workload demands as necessary to prevent costly construction delays,” he said.

Voting May 16 in a consent agenda that included the contract were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant, Julia Wheatley and Jeff Brown.

