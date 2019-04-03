Burglaries, armed robbery reported in Queen Creek March 23-29 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries and an armed robbery reported March 23-29 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

  • Burglary at a residence, reported at 3:29 p.m. March 24 in the 20800 block of East Pickett Street.
  • Armed robbery, reported at 8:51 p.m. March 26 in the 800 block of West Yellow Wood Avenue.
  • Burglary at a business, reported at 8:26 a.m. March 28 in the 22200 block of South Hawes Road.
  • Burglary at a residence, reported at 6:09 p.m. March 29 in the 19500 block of East Mews Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

