Burglaries from vehicles reported in Queen Creek Aug. 6-12 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles reported Aug. 6-12 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Burglary from vehicle, reported at 10:46 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 22900 block of South 208 th Street.

Street. Burglary from vehicle, reported at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 22900 block of South 208 th Street.

Street. Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:06 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 22200 block of South 209 th Way.

Way. Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 21100 block of East Munoz Way.

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.