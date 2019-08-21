Burglaries from vehicles reported in Queen Creek Aug. 6-12 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of burglaries from vehicles reported Aug. 6-12 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.  

Those investigated by MCSO included:  

  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 10:46 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 22900 block of South 208th Street. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 22900 block of South 208th Street. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 11:06 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 22200 block of South 209th Way. 
  • Burglary from vehicle, reported at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 21100 block of East Munoz Way. 

The MCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. 

